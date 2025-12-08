Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings $HIFS

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 263.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 191,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 182.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.3% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 27,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $301.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.87 and a 200 day moving average of $266.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $209.71 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The savings and loans company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Hingham Institution for Savings declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

