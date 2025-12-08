Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.2% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 74.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 67,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 34.1% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $807.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.31. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $895.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

