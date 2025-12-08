Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,900,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $153,576,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after buying an additional 1,024,516 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

