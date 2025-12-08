Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $642,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 295,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,275.84. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,698. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Natural Gas Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Natural Gas Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

