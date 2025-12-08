100,294 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EC

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.