100,294 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
