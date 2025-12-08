1,828 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $478.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.17. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

