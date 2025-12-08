New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $3,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Doximity by 752.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 124,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $45.93 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,394.76. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

