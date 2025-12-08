New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 316,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 84.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 890.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LivaNova by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $30,954,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

LIVN opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

