Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,695,041 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 188.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 170,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 2,157.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,591 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

CIG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

