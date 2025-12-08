Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.99.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

