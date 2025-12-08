Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.8333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

PAYO opened at $5.68 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 136.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,096 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 787,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

