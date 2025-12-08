Financial Survey: Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) versus Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp -14.49% 4.74% 0.41% Origin Bancorp 10.23% 5.05% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mechanics Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mechanics Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Mechanics Bancorp.

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mechanics Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and Origin Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $358.19 million 9.45 -$144.34 million ($6.76) -2.26 Origin Bancorp $619.96 million 1.86 $76.49 million $1.91 19.53

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bancorp. Mechanics Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Mechanics Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanics Bancorp

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

