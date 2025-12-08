New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 143,700 Shares of CorMedix Inc $CRMD

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CorMedix by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 268,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CorMedix news, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,482.50. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 201,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,394.68. This trade represents a 14.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D Boral Capital raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. CorMedix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. CorMedix had a net margin of 75.83% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

