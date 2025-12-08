AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $9,218,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 387,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,699,160. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. William Blair started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

