New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 269,116 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $118,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,499,000 after purchasing an additional 539,256 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,785,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 31.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

