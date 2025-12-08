New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,657 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Helios Technologies worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 417,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,593.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 324,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Helios Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

