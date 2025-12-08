New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $108,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,677,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RAL opened at $50.99 on Monday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

