New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $108,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,677,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Ralliant Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of RAL opened at $50.99 on Monday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ralliant
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.