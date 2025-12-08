New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,822 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,822 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

