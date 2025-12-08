Norges Bank Invests $26.21 Million in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 936,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,466.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $258,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,988.57. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $635,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.