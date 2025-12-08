Norges Bank Invests $26.21 Million in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 936,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,466.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $258,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,988.57. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $635,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.93.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
