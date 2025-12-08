Norges Bank Takes $27.97 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 386,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,971,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,493,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.
Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide
In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director William W. Mccarten acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,080.64. This represents a 57.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,958.14. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,100 shares of company stock worth $4,566,692 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.