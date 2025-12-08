Norges Bank Invests $28.58 Million in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 374,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 248.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 599,710 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,969,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $109.60 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $3,254,262.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,383,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,553,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,573. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,041,074 shares of company stock valued at $98,898,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

