Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 452,673 Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 452,673 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 17.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

