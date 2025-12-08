232,544 Shares in Novanta Inc. $NOVT Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 232,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 214,374 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 45.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after buying an additional 186,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 180.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Novanta by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after buying an additional 141,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,117,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $173.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on NOVT

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.