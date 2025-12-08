Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 79,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

