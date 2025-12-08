Norges Bank Takes $29.11 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,807,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,712,000 after buying an additional 854,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,327.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,578,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $20,422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Zacks Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

