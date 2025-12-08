Norges Bank Invests $26.99 Million in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,469,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,992,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $24,661,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,056,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,121,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 162.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,330,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 823,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,765,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 639,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

