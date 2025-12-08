Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CAO Sells $120,700.00 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Locke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 120,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,827.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after buying an additional 18,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after acquiring an additional 551,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,195 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

