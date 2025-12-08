73,467 Shares in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $22,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $7,937,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE AAMI opened at $46.71 on Monday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.69%.

AAMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAMI

About Acadian Asset Management

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.