814,113 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 814,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About ABM Industries



ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

