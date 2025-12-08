Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,357,558 Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,357,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $10.77 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.61%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $254,910. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

