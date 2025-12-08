Norges Bank Invests $35.08 Million in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 679,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

INTA stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,577.81. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

