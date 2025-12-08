1,152,877 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,152,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $8,238,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Christopher J. Bealer purchased 9,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This trade represents a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Clawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. This trade represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

