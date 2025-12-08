Norges Bank Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,046,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,995,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of YETI opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

