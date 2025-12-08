Insider Buying: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Acquires $20,420.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Mark Thau purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $20,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,353.95. This represents a 7.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%. Blue Bird’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

