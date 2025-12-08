Norges Bank Invests $32.63 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 398,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $55,941,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $35,548,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $23,261,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Lantheus by 16.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

