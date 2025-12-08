Norges Bank Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,067,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

