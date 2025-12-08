Norges Bank Invests $31.05 Million in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 296.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 358.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $3,660,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,146.28. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,650. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,540. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Independent Research set a $83.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $73.64 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

