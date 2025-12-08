Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 77,704 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $22.14 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MD

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.