Norges Bank Buys Shares of 676,286 California Water Service Group $CWT

Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 676,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 706,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $44.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.61%.The company had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

