Insider Selling: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Sells $32,750.00 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,904,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,361.36. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Torrid Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE CURV opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.47. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The company had revenue of $235.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.01 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Torrid

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,254,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Torrid by 338.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.