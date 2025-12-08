Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Sells $97,875.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $97,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,723.50. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Read sold 2,057 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $20,199.74.
  • On Thursday, October 30th, Brian Read sold 1,270 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $16,916.40.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Brian Read sold 176 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $2,691.04.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Brian Read sold 1,225 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $14,332.50.
  • On Thursday, September 18th, Brian Read sold 3,941 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $50,050.70.
  • On Thursday, September 11th, Brian Read sold 4,319 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $49,841.26.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Brian Read sold 7,175 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $74,907.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 3.2%

SERV stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. Research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

