Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial System by 841.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Community Financial System in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Community Financial System Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.72%.The firm had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Community Financial System’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

