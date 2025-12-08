Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 177,644 Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 177,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 345.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 7,699,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,921,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 657.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 852,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,181,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Zacks Research upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.23.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $10.04 on Monday. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

