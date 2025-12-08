Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $754,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 194.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 91.5% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.