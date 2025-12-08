Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,518,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,881 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,044 shares of company stock worth $6,920,244. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

