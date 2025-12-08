Navient Corporation $NAVI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Navient by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Navient by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Navient by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.30. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.52%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

