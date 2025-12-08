Analysts Set Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) PT at $37.38

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Millrose Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,063.20. This trade represents a 32.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,535.84. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $373,264.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millrose Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 144.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

