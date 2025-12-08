Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,184,072 Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,184,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 127.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $559,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,534.20. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 52,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $3,461,451.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,027. This trade represents a 50.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 154,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

