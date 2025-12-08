Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 47,558 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,172,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $13,067,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTSG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.8%

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.