Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,491 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,903 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,194 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 37.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,195 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WGO opened at $38.01 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Sara E. Armbruster acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. The trade was a 23.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

